Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $434,000 Investment in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.13% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 596.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 990,742 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,246,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 706,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE EFC opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 31.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.