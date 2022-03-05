Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $22,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $18,273,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 565,677 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $7,828,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

