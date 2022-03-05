Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,546 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $49.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

