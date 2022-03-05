Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $405.09.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $278.06 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.