Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 279,469 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,469 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 75,568,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,678,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

