Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,261 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

PayPal stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $99.91. 20,151,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,052,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.