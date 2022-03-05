Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 38500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Monument Mining (CVE:MMY)
Read More
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.