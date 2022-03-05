Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in February

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MAUTF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 36,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

