Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in February

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MAUTF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 36,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
Montage Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montage Gold (MAUTF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.