Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $234.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 31.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

