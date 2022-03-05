MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

