MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,724,000 after buying an additional 329,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 245.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 297,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APLS opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

