MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,935 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

