MML Investors Services LLC Buys 981 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.09. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $115.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.