Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the January 31st total of 907,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE MFG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 724,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,552. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

