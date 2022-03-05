Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTLHY remained flat at $$34.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.35. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

