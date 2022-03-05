Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.31. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $200.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $2,018,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,379,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

