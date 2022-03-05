MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $166.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.45 or 0.06726172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00259484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.63 or 0.00736000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00069271 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00401962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00292356 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.