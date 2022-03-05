Millennium Management LLC Sells 7,476 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dynavax Technologies worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

