Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of Ping Identity worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

