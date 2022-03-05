Millennium Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,124 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 3.3% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 212,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 27.8% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMACU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.42.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

