Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Grassi Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 98,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,356,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,118,945. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $226.46 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.62 and its 200 day moving average is $311.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.