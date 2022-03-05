Michael J. Mcconnell Sells 13,439 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 13,439 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $268,645.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VG opened at $19.75 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

