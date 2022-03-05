MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,535 shares of company stock valued at $775,723. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

MGPI opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

