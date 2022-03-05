Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 761 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.96 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

