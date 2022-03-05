Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $293,000 Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 110.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

