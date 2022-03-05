Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $280,000 Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

