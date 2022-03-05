Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $274,000 Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

SCS opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 1.27. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

