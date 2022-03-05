Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $267,000 Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Atrion were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion stock opened at $724.20 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $579.96 and a 12-month high of $805.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $666.28 and its 200 day moving average is $695.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atrion Profile (Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.