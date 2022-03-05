Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

