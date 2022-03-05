Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $28.02 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

