Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Reaches $3.96 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 10% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $458,311.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003748 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.