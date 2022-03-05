Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 230.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,921 shares of company stock worth $15,972,704. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

