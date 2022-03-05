Meme Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00227675 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000809 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033601 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002106 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

