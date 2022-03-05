MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

