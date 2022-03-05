Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.44. 80,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,314. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MZDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

