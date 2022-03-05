Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.65

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 83997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.