Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 9,177,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,677,729. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

