Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Materialise updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Materialise stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $951.21 million, a PE ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Materialise has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

