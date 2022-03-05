Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Materialise updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Materialise stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $951.21 million, a PE ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Materialise has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $46.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.
Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
