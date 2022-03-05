Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 421.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $330.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

