MASQ Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $3.60 million and $102,459.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.88 or 0.06708865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,234.18 or 0.99821306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002926 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,465,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

