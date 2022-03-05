Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.92.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,845,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,799 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

