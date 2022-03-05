Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MAURY stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. 8,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,098. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

