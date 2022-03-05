Martinrea International Inc. (MRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

MRE traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,624. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$8.38 and a 52 week high of C$14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$679.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.14.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

MRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

