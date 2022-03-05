Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,496 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $293.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

