Marshall Wace LLP Takes $380,000 Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of VanECk BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,751,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,190,000 after acquiring an additional 916,011 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 82,085 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,119,000.

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.73 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

