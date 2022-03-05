Marshall Wace LLP Takes $380,000 Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of VanECk BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,751,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,190,000 after acquiring an additional 916,011 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 82,085 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,119,000.
Shares of BIZD opened at $17.73 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanECk BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.