Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,238 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Solid Biosciences worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

SLDB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

