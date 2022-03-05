Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,825,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 1,458,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,749,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,154,000 after buying an additional 1,278,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.49 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

