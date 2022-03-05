Marshall Wace LLP Invests $361,000 in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Orchard Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 368.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $0.78 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

