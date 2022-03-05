Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 18,759 Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Luxfer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LXFR opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $473.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

