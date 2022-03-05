Marks Wealth LLC Has $20.21 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Marks Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 6.3% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,253 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

